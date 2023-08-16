9 Chhatra League leaders suspended for mourning war criminal Sayeedi's death

Three leaders of Chattogram's Lohagara Upazila Chhatra League unit and six others of different units of Brahmanbaria were suspended from the organisation for mourning the death of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi on social media.

The Chhatra League leaders of Lohagara are – Lohagara Upazila Chhatra League Vice President Gazi Amjad, Md Tausif and Deputy Secretary Abdullah Al Masood.

Chattogram South District Chhatra League has been requested to permanently expel the three leaders from the organisation, according to a press release signed by Lohagara Upazila Chhatra League President Anisur Rahman Chowdhury and General Secretary Ershadur Rahman Riyad.

Bangladesh Chhatra League is a non-communal organisation created by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the press statement said, adding that there is no room for moral degradation forgetting the principles of this party.

Sayeedi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, died while undergoing treatment on Monday (14 August).

According to locals, after the death of Delwar Hossain Sayedi on Monday night, these leaders of Chhatra League expressed their condolences on the social media Facebook. This caused negative reactions among upazila and district Awami League-Chatra League leaders.

6 Chhatra League leaders dismissed in Brahmanbaria

Six leaders and activists of various units of Chhatra League in Brahmanbaria have been temporarily dismissed for posting a status on Facebook expressing grief over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader and war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi.

This information was disclosed through a press release signed by District Chhatra League President Rabiul Hossain Rubel and General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shobhan on Wednesday (16 August).

The expelled leaders and activists are- Akhaura Shaheed Smriti Government College Chhatra League Joint Convenor Bayezid Khan, Ashuganj's Talsahar Union Chhatra League Joint General Secretary Niaz Sohan, Akhaura's Mogra Union Chhatra League Joint Convenor Furkan Ahmed, Akhaura Municipality's Ward No. 2's former president Robin Khan Khadem, Kasba upazila's Gopinathpur Union's ward No. 6 No Ward Chhatra League member Nazmul Sarkar and Sarail Upazila Chhatra League worker Riaz Uddin Khan Mainur.

In this regard, Brahmanbaria District Chhatra League President Rabiul Hossain Rubel said that Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is an identified war criminal. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment. After his death, the accused activists posted on Facebook – which is against the principles and ideals of the Chhatra League. Therefore, they have been temporarily suspended from the Chhatra League. Besides, a recommendation has been made to the Central Committee for their permanent expulsion.