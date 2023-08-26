3 BNP senior leaders currently in Singapore seeking medical treatment

The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore for a regular health follow up along with his wife on 24 August, and Standing Committee Members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain – who went there on 27 June – and Mirza Abbas went this morning accompanied by his wife, BNP media wing member Shairul Khabir Khan confirmed the news to the media on Saturday (26 August).

Three top leaders of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) are currently in Singapore, receiving medical treatment for various illnesses during quite a turbulent time considering the country's political situation.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went for a regular health follow up along with his wife on 24 August, and Standing Committee Members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain – who went there on 27 June – and Mirza Abbas went this morning accompanied by his wife, BNP media wing member Shairul Khabir Khan confirmed the news to the media on Saturday (26 August).

Health Secretary of the BNP Dr Rafiqul Islam said Mirza Abbas went to Singapore on the advice of doctors and for regular health check-up due to several physical symptoms.

According to party sources, Mirza Abbas will undergo treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, but there is no information about when he will return to the country.

Last May, he went there for treatment due to stomach problems.

Regarding Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, the BNP media wing member said he spoke to him just yesterday and that he is doing fine.

Besides, the party's Vice Chairman Major (retired) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has also been staying in Singapore for a long time due to medical reasons. Another BNP leader Swapan was hospitalised since 5 August in Bangkok after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Speaking to The Business Standard (TBS), a BNP leader on condition of anonymity said another BNP leader and standing committee member might head over to Singapore for treatment in a few days, and that a former foreign minister is likely to join them.

Commenting on the issue, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told TBS, "We found out through the media that they [BNP leaders] are undergoing treatment in Singapore. I pray that they recover soon. But none of our team is in Singapore."

Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim told TBS, "All the leaders of our party are healthy. If we are sick, we try to get treatment in the country."

Asked whether there is a possibility of a political meeting of the leaders abroad besides seeking medical treatment, he said, "I do not know about this. However, any discussion with us is generally considered safe and best if done in the country."