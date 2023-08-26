3 BNP senior leaders currently in Singapore seeking medical treatment

Politics

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

3 BNP senior leaders currently in Singapore seeking medical treatment

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 07:07 pm
The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore for a regular health follow up along with his wife on 24 August, and Standing Committee Members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain – who went there on 27 June – and Mirza Abbas went this morning accompanied by his wife, BNP media wing member Shairul Khabir Khan confirmed the news to the media on Saturday (26 August).
The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore for a regular health follow up along with his wife on 24 August, and Standing Committee Members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain – who went there on 27 June – and Mirza Abbas went this morning accompanied by his wife, BNP media wing member Shairul Khabir Khan confirmed the news to the media on Saturday (26 August).

Three top leaders of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) are currently in Singapore, receiving medical treatment for various illnesses during quite a turbulent time considering the country's political situation. 

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went for a regular health follow up along with his wife on 24 August, and Standing Committee Members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain – who went there on 27 June – and Mirza Abbas went this morning accompanied by his wife, BNP media wing member Shairul Khabir Khan confirmed the news to the media on Saturday (26 August).

Health Secretary of the BNP Dr Rafiqul Islam said Mirza Abbas went to Singapore on the advice of doctors and for regular health check-up due to several physical symptoms.

According to party sources, Mirza Abbas will undergo treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, but there is no information about when he will return to the country. 

Last May, he went there for treatment due to stomach problems.

Regarding Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, the BNP media wing member said he spoke to him just yesterday and that he is doing fine.

Besides, the party's Vice Chairman Major (retired) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has also been staying in Singapore for a long time due to medical reasons. Another BNP leader Swapan was hospitalised since 5 August in Bangkok after suffering from a cardiac arrest. 

Speaking to The Business Standard (TBS), a BNP leader on condition of anonymity said another BNP leader and standing committee member might head over to Singapore for treatment in a few days, and that a former foreign minister is likely to join them.

Commenting on the issue, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told TBS, "We found out through the media that they [BNP leaders] are undergoing treatment in Singapore. I pray that they recover soon. But none of our team is in Singapore."

Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim told TBS, "All the leaders of our party are healthy. If we are sick, we try to get treatment in the country." 

Asked whether there is a possibility of a political meeting of the leaders abroad besides seeking medical treatment, he said, "I do not know about this. However, any discussion with us is generally considered safe and best if done in the country." 

Top News

BNP Leaders / BNP / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh