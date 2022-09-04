3 BNP men killed, over 2,000 arrested in last 11 days: Fakhrul 

At least three BNP men were killed during the party's nationwide programmes protesting the price hike of essential commodities in the last 11 days since 22 August, said Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

More than 2,000 leaders and activists of the party were injured during this period as the ruling party men and police attacked BNP rallies in various parts of the country, he said in a statement Sunday (4 September).

The law enforcers also arrested over 2,000 BNP men after 4,081 were named and 20,000 more unnamed leaders and activists were sued across the country.

During the period, the government imposed Section 144 in at least 25 places across the country.

Besides, businesses and houses were attacked in some 50 places in the country.