28 Oct rally will spell the end of AL govt: Shamuzzaman Dudu

BNP Vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said yesterday that should the party effectively orchestrate the upcoming "grand rally" scheduled for 28 October, it could spell the end of the Awami League government.

Dudu emphasised that a successful rally would not only pave the way for the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, but also facilitate the return of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to the country, and contribute to the establishment of democracy within the nation.

He made the remarks at a preparatory meeting in Jhenaidah organised by Jhenaidah District BNP to make the 28 October rally in Dhaka successful.

Dudu said that the BNP has reached the final stage of the movement for the restoration of democracy. "Awami League leaders and activists are mocking us, asking where our movement is now that Eid is over. Now, they are mocking that our movement has slowed down a bit to support the big festival of our Hindu brothers. We must respond to this mockery."

"The main focus of our response should be the grand rally on 28 October. We must work hard to make it successful," he said.

Mentioning the Awami League general secretary's threat to the BNP of a fate like the Shapla Chattar gathering of Hefazat-e-Islam in 2013, Dudu said, "The government has never confessed about the Shapla Chattar incident before. But this time, they have confessed that they killed and shed blood in Shapla Chattar."

He said, "Quader said this terrible statement means that the government is afraid of the BNP's rally."

BNP will hold a grand rally in the capital on 28 October as part of the party's final phase of ongoing movement against the government.