2,741 candidates submit nomination for 12th national polls: EC

The door to the first step of the 12th parliamentary election, the submission of nomination papers, has closed, with 2,741 candidates from 30 political parties submitting their candidatures.

Confirming the figure, an Election Commission official told The Business Standard last night that the nomination papers will now be scrutinised for compliance with all the legal requirements.

Amongst all the constituencies, Bogura 7 witnessed the highest number of nomination submissions, with 25 candidates vying for the seat. In contrast, the lowest number of candidates, four, was recorded in several constituencies.

Briefing reporters at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday afternoon, EC Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said the deadline for submission of nomination papers concluded on Thursday as scheduled, with no possibility of an extension.

In response to a query from reporters about whether the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has officially declared a boycott of the upcoming elections, Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam deflected the question, stating, "You [reporters] figure it out."

"The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin today [Friday] and continue till 4 December. Candidates have until 17 December to withdraw their candidatures if the scrutiny process identifies any discrepancies or irregularities," he said.

"The Election Commission will announce on Friday the distribution of contesting parties and the total number of candidates across all constituencies," the EC Secretary added.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January as per the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November. A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in this election.

Candidates' appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of between 5 December and 15 December and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 18 December.

The official campaigning period commences on 18 December and will conclude at 8am on 5 January 2024, just 48 hours before the scheduled polling date.

Of the 44 registered political parties in Bangladesh, 30 have confirmed their participation in the polls through letters to the EC.

However, 14 political parties, including the BNP and Islami Andolan, decided to boycott elections.

The 11th parliamentary election in 2018 saw the participation of 39 registered political parties. However, the results were met with scepticism and outright rejection from several parties, including the opposition BNP, who alleged widespread irregularities and malpractices throughout the electoral process.

The 2014 national election proceeded with the participation of 12 registered political parties. The BNP and its allies also boycotted that election.

The full list is given below:

