2,713 candidates, including 1,966 from 32 parties, filed nominations for JS polls: EC

A total of 2,713 candidates have filed nomination forms to contest in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January 2024.

Of the aspiring contestants, 1,966 have been nominated from 32 political parties while 747 have filed the nomination forms as independent candidates, shows Election Commission data.

The number of candidates nominated by political parties have increased this year, despite the BNP, one of the major political parties, boycotting the election.

In the 2018 election, 1,733 candidates were nominated by 39 registered political parties.

However, the number of total candidates vying to contest in the election is lower than the last national polls, when a total of 3065 candidates ran for the Jatiya Sangsad. The number of parties participating in the election has also dropped from last time, when 32 parties took part.

Moreover, the numbers of candidates might see a slight decrease following scrutiny of nomination forms by the Election Commission during the 1-4 December period.

Among the political parties, the ruling Awami League has fielded candidates in 298 seats, with two candidates each nominated for five seats; the Jatiya Party has fielded candidates in 286 seats, with two candidates each for 18 seats; the Trinamool BNP has nominated candidates in 151 seats; Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal in 91 seats; the Islami Oikya Jote in 45 seats, the Zaker Party in 218 seats, the Islamic Front Bangladesh in 39 seats, Bangladesh Workers Party in 33 seats, Krishak Sramik Janata League in 34 seats, the Bangladesh Islami Front in 37 seats, the Jatiya Gano Front in 25 seats, the Gano Forum in 9 seats; and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh in one seats.

Besides, the National People's Party has fielded candidates in 142 seats, the Bangladesh Muslim League in 02 seats, Bangladesh Khilafat Movement in 13 seats; Bangladesh Tarikat Federation in 47 seats; the Jatiya Party (JP) in 20 seats; the Communist Party of Bangladesh in 06 seats; the Ganatantri Party in 12 seats; the Bangladesh National Awami Party in 06 seats; the Bikaplo Dhara Bangladesh in 14 seats, the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal 01 seat, the Bangladesh Jatiya Party in 13 seats; the Bangladesh Kalyan Party in 18 seats; the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish in one seat; the Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) in 5 seats; the Bangladesh Sanskritic Muktijot in 74 seats; Bangladesh Nationalist Front in 55 seats; Bangladesh Congress in 116 seats; the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement in 49 seats; and the Bangladesh Supreme Party in 82 seats.