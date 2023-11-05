27 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, nearby districts as BNP-Jamaat blockade begins

After a two-day hiatus, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and their political allies have once again returned to the streets to enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

Rizvi said the blockade programme will be observed from 6am Sunday to 6am Tuesday across the country. Other like-minded opposition parties, including Jamaat, will observe the same program.

10am

Less public transport on Dhaka roads today

Public transport has been lesser in number in the capital since this morning as the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties started today.

However, the number of private vehicles, CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, and rickshaws on Dhaka roads has been usual since the morning.

Law and order forces have been seen to be on high alert in the capital's Kawran Bazar Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Shukrabad, and Panthpath areas.

9:30am

27 BGB platoons deployed

Twenty-seven platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts to maintain security and oversee the law and order today.

"Another ten platoons are currently on standby," said BGB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shariful Islam.

Members of BGB were seen on the streets of Dhaka to maintain law and order on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat alliance on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

9am

Bus staff on high alert as citizens brave blockade for livelihood

Despite the ongoing 48-hour all-out blockade program called by the BNP-Jamaat alliance, ordinary working people were seen out on the streets in pursuit of their livelihoods. Meanwhile, due to apprehensions of fire incidents, bus drivers are taking extra precautions, including keeping bus windows closed.

While there were fewer buses during the early hours, the number of vehicles, including buses, increased as the day progressed.

However, buses were not seen lingering at bus stops for an extended period. They swiftly departed only after picking up waiting passengers, and in the absence of passengers, they continued on their route without stopping. Bus employees cited concerns about the risk of fire for keeping windows shut.

Passengers said they had to carry on with their daily routines despite the blockade and strike, emphasising the necessity of earning a living. Many shared that they ventured out early in the morning to avoid untoward situations on their way to work.

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies have been actively patrolling the roads since the early morning. Police patrol cars from local police stations have been visible on highways and streets, maintaining a visible presence to ensure order and security during the blockade.

8:30am

Chhatra Dal locks main gate of Cumilla University

Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, locked the main gate of Cumilla University (CU) on Sunday (5 November) morning, effectively blocking access to the institution.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

8am

Jubo Dal stages torch procession in Munshiganj

On the first day of the two-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their political allies, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal took to the streets in Munshiganj with a torch procession to express their solidarity with the protest.

Early Sunday morning, leaders and activists of Jubo Dal initiated the Mashal (torch) procession, led by Masud Rana, the member secretary of the district BNP's youth wing.

The procession took place in Muktarpur area along the Munshiganj-Narayanganj Highway.

7:30am

BNP leader Altaf Hossain Chowdhury detained from Tongi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party vice-chairman Air Vice Marshal (retired) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury at a location in Tongi of Gazipur early Sunday.

RAB media and legal wing director Khandaker Al Moin said that they detained Altaf Hossain Chowdhury as he was wanted in a case of committing sabotage.

7am

Buses to ply amid 48-hour blockade

Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity has decided to run buses and minibuses on Dhaka city and inter-district routes during a 48-hour countrywide blockade to be enforced by the BNP and its like-minded parties.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday with the leaders of the association, transport companies, and workers' leaders about "the hartal called by BNP-Jamaat", said a press release signed by Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity Office Secretary Samdani Khandaker.

The leaders urged the owners of the association to keep the movement of vehicles normal on all routes.

6:30am

10 buses set on fire in 12 hours nationwide

Ten buses were set on fire in 12 hours, from Saturday 7pm to Sunday 6:30am across the country, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence

Seven of the incidents took place in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka division (Narayanganj, Gazipur), and one in Barishal's Charfashion.

During this time frame, a total of ten buses and one political party office fell victim to the arson attacks.