2,582 journos call for Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

Over 2500 journalists of the country have called on the government to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for her medical treatment abroad.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the journalists said that former premier Khaleda Zia, currently undergoing treatment at the coronary care unit of Evercare Hospital in the capital, is in critical condition.

Citing Khaleda Zia's physicians, they said that the BNP chief is in a life-and-death situation and there's nothing more doctors can do for her treatment.

"Therefore, we urge the government to rise above politics and consider the humanitarian aspect and give her the opportunity to seek medical treatment abroad immediately", the journalists urged and added that she did not receive proper treatment during her time in prison where she contracted many new diseases.

The statement also said that her condition is very risky due to arthritis and complications related to her recent Covid-19 infection on top of heart, liver, kidney and eye problems.

"We therefore call on the government to release her on permanent bail through the courts and provide her the opportunity to get better medical treatment abroad", added the statement.

Khaleda Zia has made an outstanding contribution to the independence, sovereignty, multi-party system, democracy, independence of judiciary system, independence of press and development of Bangladesh, it further read.

