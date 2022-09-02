2,500 BNP men sued over clash with police in Manikganj

A case has been filed against 2,500 people in connection with BNP's clash with police in Manikganj during the observance of the party's 44th founding anniversary on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Liton of Manikganj Sadar Police Station filed the case Thursday night (1 September) against 33 named and 2,467 unnamed people.

Three of the accused were arrested from the spot and raids are on to arrest others, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rouf Sarker said.

According to the case statement, BNP men on Thursday blocked Shaheed Taju Road in Shewta area of Manikganj and started chanting anti-government and anti-state slogans during a rally marking the party's 44th founding anniversary.

The protesters began pushing members of police after they were requested to unblock the road to keep traffic situation under control, eventually leading to a clash, read the statement.

"Police then blew the flute and mildly charged batons. Following which the accused hurled brickbats at the law enforcers injuring seven of them including Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Abdur Rouf Sarker. The accused BNP men also vandalised two motorcycles and caused extensive damage," it said.

Sadar upazila BNP acting president Fazlul Haque, Jubo Dal leader Selim Mohammad, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Rubel Mahmud, district BNP vice-president Azad Hossain Khan, district Jubo Dal convener Kazi Mostaq Hossain Dipu, member-secretary Tuhinur Rahman Tuhin, municipal Jubo Dal acting convener Rajib Hasan Khan, district swechchhasebak dal member- secretary Awlad Hossain, district Chhatra Dal president Reazul Islam Sajib, general secretary Nusratul Islam Jacky have been made accused in the case among others.

More than 100 BNP leaders and activists along with the seven policemen were injured in the clashes that took place during the programmes marking BNP's 44th founding anniversary.