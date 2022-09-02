2,500 BNP men sued over clash with police in Manikganj

Politics

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

2,500 BNP men sued over clash with police in Manikganj

Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Liton of Manikganj Sadar Police Station filed the case Thursday night (1 September) against 2,500 BNP leaders and activists mentioning 33 names

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 05:01 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A case has been filed against 2,500 people in connection with BNP's clash with police in Manikganj during the observance of the party's 44th founding anniversary on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Liton of Manikganj Sadar Police Station filed the case Thursday night (1 September) against 33 named and 2,467 unnamed people.

Three of the accused were arrested from the spot and raids are on to arrest others, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rouf Sarker said.

According to the case statement, BNP men on Thursday blocked Shaheed Taju Road in Shewta area of Manikganj and started chanting anti-government and anti-state slogans during a rally marking the party's 44th founding anniversary.

The protesters began pushing members of police after they were requested to unblock the road to keep traffic situation under control, eventually leading to a clash, read the statement.

"Police then blew the flute and mildly charged batons. Following which the accused hurled brickbats at the law enforcers injuring seven of them including Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Abdur Rouf Sarker. The accused BNP men also vandalised two motorcycles and caused extensive damage," it said.

Sadar upazila BNP acting president Fazlul Haque, Jubo Dal leader Selim Mohammad, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Rubel Mahmud, district BNP vice-president Azad Hossain Khan, district Jubo Dal convener Kazi Mostaq Hossain Dipu, member-secretary Tuhinur Rahman Tuhin, municipal Jubo Dal acting convener Rajib Hasan Khan, district swechchhasebak dal member- secretary Awlad Hossain, district Chhatra Dal president Reazul Islam Sajib, general secretary Nusratul Islam Jacky have been made accused in the case among others.

More than 100 BNP leaders and activists along with the seven policemen were injured in the clashes that took place during the programmes marking BNP's 44th founding anniversary.

Bangladesh / Top News

manikganj / BNP / BNP activists / BNP clash / BNP clash with cops / AL-BNP Clash / Police-BNP clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

3h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

5h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

14m | Videos
Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

19m | Videos
Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

44m | Videos
How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman