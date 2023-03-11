20, including former MP Naser, injured in BNP-Al clash in Moulvibazar

Politics

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:28 pm

At least 20 people, including Moulvibazar district BNP President and a former member of parliament M Nasser Rahman, have been injured in a clash between Awami League and BNP over BNP's human chain programme in Moulvibazar on Saturday.

Seriously injured Naser Rahman has been taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

BNP leaders claimed that during the preparations for their human chain in front of Kashinath Alauddin High School and College in the city on Saturday afternoon, members of Chhatra League and Jubo League – the student and youth wings of Awami League – attacked them with indigenous weapons.

Later, brickbat pelting started between the two sides.

At least 20 people from the BNP, Chhatra Dal and Juba Dal, including Nasser Rahman, District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Akidur Rahman Sohan, and District Social Cultural Organisation Member Secretary Jasim Talukder, were injured.

Five Chhatra League and Jubo League members were injured in the clash.

Two vehicles were also vandalised.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Sylhet City mayor and central BNP executive member, was the chief guest in the human chain which was organised as a part of BNP's country-wide programme with 10-point demands, including the protest of abnormal increases in electricity price, price hikes of daily necessities, elections under a non-partisan neutral government by abolishing the current parliament and unconditional release of Begum Khaleda Zia.

"Awami League, Chatra League and Jubo League members attacked our peaceful programme unprovoked. We strongly condemn the attack," said BNP leader M Nasser Rahman.

Misbahur Rahman, president of the Moulvibazar district Awami League, could not be reached over the phone for comment on the attack.

Moulvibazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said that the injured have been treated at various local private clinics. Tension prevails in the city and additional police have been deployed to prevent any unwanted incidents.

