25 foreigners apply for monitoring upcoming polls, most of them Ugandan

About 25 foreign nationals have applied so far to come to the country for monitoring the upcoming 12th National Assembly Elections, with Ugandans representing nearly half the group, the Election Commission said Tuesday (21 November) at a press conference.

Nineteen journalists from foreign media outlets have also expressed their willingness to the Election Commission to collect election-related news including 12 Agence France-Press staff. In total, 44 individuals linked with foreign organisations and government bodies have applied for covering and monitoring the polls.

In total, four international organisations and election bodies of 12 countries have submitted their applications to take part in the elections as observers, the Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at a press conference.

Among the 25 individual election observers expected to arrive in the country, 11 are Ugandans from the African Electoral Alliance, four are from the European Union, three are from International Parliamentarians Congress, and four from South Asian Development Forum. An Australian, and an Italian observer have also applied with the Election Commission for monitoring the polls.

EC extends application deadline for foreign observers

The Election Commission has extended the application deadline for foreign observers to 7 December from 21 November.

The decision was made in response to requests from foreign election observing organisations, said Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath on Tuesday.

"I have received a positive response. Many individuals and organisations are interested to participate as observers in our elections," Ashok Kumar Debnath added.

34 countries invited to observe polls

On Monday, the Election Commission sent invitations to the national election bodies of 34 countries to come to Bangladesh and observe the national elections on 7 January.

According to commission sources, international organisations have also been invited and the list includes the Association of World Election Bodies, the Election Management Bodies of South Asia, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Election officials have been invited from India, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Senegal, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Tunisia, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan and Singapore.

Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Business Standard that the Election Commission has invited officials from the selected countries as the same countries invited the commission to observe their elections. "Now it is up to them to decide whether they will come or not [to observe 7 January election]," he said.