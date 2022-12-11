24 December: AL national council, BNP anti-govt protest on same day 

The ruling Bangladesh Awami League is scheduled to hold its 22nd national council on 24 December at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Working Committee, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the chair, on 28 October.

Meanwhile, BNP, as a part of their efforts to oust the government and press home their freshly announced demands, will bring out mass processions across all divisional and metropolitan cities on the same day.

An announcement was made in this regard yesterday when the party concluded its 10th divisional rally in Dhaka following a series of talks, protests, clashes and arrests of a dozen of its top leaders in the last couple of days.

Ruling party sources have said that they will take to the streets in every ward of the city and other parts of the country so that BNP-Jamaat activists cannot create any anarchy.

Whereas, BNP is adamant about realising its 10-point demand, which includes the resignation of the current government and the formation of a caretaker government and the immediate release of its leaders and activists.

As the two arch-rivals are set to take the streets on the same day, tensions are running high among the general people.