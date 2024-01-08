23 out of 30 candidates in Satkhira lost security deposits

Of the 30 candidates who contested in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls from Satkhira, 23 ended up losing their security deposit due to their poor performance.

According to Election Commission (EC) officials, if a candidate fails to secure at least one-eighth of the total votes cast in a seat, their security deposit gets seized.

In all four constituencies in the southwestern district, 22 candidates from 10 political parties contested for the JS along with eight independents, shows EC data.

Of them, two have boycotted the election.

In Satkhira-1 (Tala-Kalaroa), the candidates who had their security deposits seized are: Workers Party of Bangladesh's Mustafa Lutfullah (hammer), who received 431 votes; Bangladesh Congress's Yarul Islam (green coconut), who received 835 votes; Sheikh Md Alamgir (cluster of bananas) of Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot, who received 235 votes, Trinamool BNP's Sumi Islam (jute fibre), who received 442 votes; SM Mujibur Rahman (swing), independent candidate who got 15,708 votes; Md Nurul Islam (eagle), independent candidate who got 208 votes; Sheikh Nurul Islam (truck), independent candidate who got 5948 votes; and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (scissor), independent candidate who got 353 votes.

Awami League candidate Feroz Ahmed Swapan emerged victorious in the seat with 1,44,099 votes.

In Satkhira-2 (Sadar), the candidates who had their security deposits seized are: National People's Party's (mango) Md Anwar Hossain, who got 938 votes; Bangladesh Nationalist Movement's (anchor) Md Kamruzzaman Bulu, who got got 725 votes; Trinamool BNP's Mustafa Farhan Mehdi, who got 303 votes; Ensan Bahar Bulbul (scissor), independent candidate who got got 480 votes; and Md Afsar Ali, independent candidate who got 7,794 votes.

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidate Md Ashrafuzzaman won the seat after receiving 88,357 votes with the 'plough' symbol.

In Satkhira-3 (Assasuni-Debhata), JaPa's Md Alif Hossain, NPP's Md Abdul Hamid, Zaker Party's (rose) Md Manjur Hossain, Trinamool BNP's Rubel Hossain, and Communist Party of Bangladesh's Sheikh Tarikul Islam lost their security deposits.

AL candidate AFM Ruhal Haque won the election in the seat, grabbing 1,73,873 votes.

In Satkhira-4 (Shyamnagar-Kaliganj), Trinamool BNP's Aslam Al Mehedi, JaPa's Md Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Congress's Md Shafiqul Islam, NPP's Sheikh Ikramul Islam and independent candidate Md Mizanur Rahman lost their security deposits.

AL candidate SM Ataul Haque won the seat with 1,36,395 votes.

There are 17.46 lakh voters in the Satkhira district. Of them, there are 8.69 lakh female voters, 8.76 lakh male voters and 12 Hijra voters.