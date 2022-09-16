225 BNP men sued over clash with AL, police

Politics

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 09:39 pm

A case has been filed agaisnt 225 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash with Awami League activists and police in the capital's Mirpur area on Thursday. 

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam filed the case with Pallabi police station Thursday midnight (16 September)on allegations of obstructing government work and attacking the police.

Seventy-five named BNP men and 100-150 more unidentified were accused in the case. 

BNP organised a rally at Mukul Fauj field of Mirpur-6 section on Thursday afternoon. Incidents of chase and counter-chase took place between BNP and Awami League men there. When the police took action to control the situation, the entire area turned into a battlefield of a three-way clash. At this time, the police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells in addition to batons.
 

