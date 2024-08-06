2,200 BNP-Jamaat men get bail

Politics

BSS
06 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:10 pm

Related News

2,200 BNP-Jamaat men get bail

BSS
06 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

Separate Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Courts today (6 August) granted bail to around 2,200 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in cases lodged over recent turmoil across the country centring quota reform movement.

The accused who have been granted bail include BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shamsur Rahman alias Shimul Biswas, Saiful Alam Nirob, Rafikul Alam Maznu, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andaleev Rahman Partho.

Thousands of people had been arrested across the country as agitated students took to the streets, demanding reform of quota in government jobs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

BNP-Jamaat / bail / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos