2,200 BNP-Jamaat men get bail

In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

Separate Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Courts today (6 August) granted bail to around 2,200 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in cases lodged over recent turmoil across the country centring quota reform movement.

The accused who have been granted bail include BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shamsur Rahman alias Shimul Biswas, Saiful Alam Nirob, Rafikul Alam Maznu, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andaleev Rahman Partho.

Thousands of people had been arrested across the country as agitated students took to the streets, demanding reform of quota in government jobs.