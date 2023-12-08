215 BNP men arrested in 24 hours, claims Rizvi

Police have arrested more than 215 leaders and activists of the BNP across the country in the last 24 hours, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed on Friday (8 December).

"The government has created such a situation in the country where speaking the truth and speaking for human rights is considered the worst crime. It is now considered a crime to ask for a peaceful election with participation of all parties. Due to the brutal repressions, the activists for the democratic movement are going through a horrible situation," said Rizvi in a virtual press conference.

Rizvi claimed that more than 8,475 leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested since the announcement of the election schedule on 15 November. A total of 309 cases have been filed in this period accusing more than 34,465 BNP men.

Earlier on Thursday, the BNP leader announced that his party will form human chains across the country on 10 December, marking the Human Rights Day.

He said, "The BNP will form human chains with the family members of victims of enforced disappearance and murder in districts across the country.

"In Dhaka, we will form a human chain in front of the National Press Club at 11am. Dhaka Metropolitan BNP has taken all preparations in this regard.

"We have to resist all obstacles from the government to make this human chain programme successful as a symbol of protest against injustice."