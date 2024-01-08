21 candidates lose security deposit in Jashore

Twenty-one candidates across six constituencies in Jashore have forfeited their security deposits for failing to secure 12.5% of the total votes cast in yesterday's national election.

The district witnessed a total voter turnout of 42.41%.

Among the six constituencies, four Awami League-nominated candidates and two independent candidates emerged victorious.

The successful candidates are Sheikh Afil Uddin (Boat) in Jashore-1 (Sharsha), Dr. [Name] in Jashore-2 (Jhikargacha-Chougacha), Tauhiduzzaman Tuhin (Boat), Kazi Nabil Ahmed (Boat) in Jashore-3 (Sadar), Enamul Haque Babul (Boat) in Jashore-4 (Abhaynagar-Bagharpara), Yakub Ali (A-League Independent) in Jashore-5 (Manirampur), and Azizul Islam (AL Independent) in Jashore-6 (Keshabpur).

Following the Sunday voting, Jashore Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abraul Hashan Majumdar announced the results around 10 pm.

In the 12th national election, 32 candidates contested the six parliamentary constituencies in Jashore. Apart from the 'boat' candidates, eight independent candidates from Awami League participated in the race.