20-party alliance expresses solidarity with BNP's 10-point demand

The 20-party alliance has expressed its solidarity with the 10-point charter of demands placed by BNP including the dissolution of the parliament.

In a written statement Saturday (10 December), the alliance also gave its commitment to play active roles in implementing all the directions announced by BNP at their final divisional rally at Golapbag in the capital today.

The alliance will simultaneously take part in the BNP mass procession announced to be staged on 24 December to press home the 10-point charter of demands, the statement read.

"We demand the release of all arrested leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas," it added.

The alliance called upon the government to immediately accept the 10-point demand and bring the democratic system back in the country.

The statement signatories are Bangladesh Kallyan Party Chairman Major General (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, NPP Chairman Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal Chairman Advocate Syed Ehsanul Huda, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) President Khandkar Lutfur Rahman, Bangladesh LDP Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Salim, Islami Oikya Jot Chairman Maulana Abdur Rakib, NDP Chairman Qari Mohammad Abu Taher, Nap-Bhasani Advocate Azharul Islam, Muslim League Secretary General Advocate Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, Secretary General Jamiat Ulama Islam Mohiuddin Ekram, and General Secretary of Samyabadi Dal Syed Nurul Islam.

BNP demands the formation of a neutral caretaker government that must form a neutral Election Commission, which will ensure a level-playing field for all parties.

The party also demanded that the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections to be annulled.

They also demanded that the cases against all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars, should be withdrawn.

As per the BNP's 10-point demand, there should be no barrier to holding rallies and no cases can be filed to silence the voice of the opposition.

The party also sought repeal of acts like Digital Security Act 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 and the Special Powers Act 1974.

All the anti-people decisions of the government, including price hikes of electricity, fuel, fertiliser and water should be scrapped, said Khandaker Mosharraf.

Other demands of the BNP include bringing prices of daily essentials under people's capacity and keeping the market free of syndicates; forming commission to identify corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market; rescuing all the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years while identifying and punishing those responsible for extrajudicial killings; bringing criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship belonging to the minorities under justice.

It also demanded steps for law enforcement agencies, judiciary and administration to work independently and without any interference from the government.