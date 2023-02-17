20 injured in attacks on Chhatra Odhikar Parishad at DU

Politics

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

20 injured in attacks on Chhatra Odhikar Parishad at DU

Later, Gono Odhikar Parishad led by former Ducsu VP Nur brought out a torch procession, protesting the attack

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 10:04 pm
20 injured in attacks on Chhatra Odhikar Parishad at DU

More than 20 activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured in alleged attacks by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on the Dhaka University campus on Friday.

Of the injured, four were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, three at Gonoshasthaya Kendra, and 15 others at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.   

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders said activists of their organisation led by its central President Bin Yeamin Molla and General Secretary Ariful Islam came to the TSC area to hold a programme, marking its fifth founding anniversary around 11am. 

At that time, a group of BCL leaders and activists who took the position in front of the DUS cafeteria earlier began chanting slogans mocking Chhatra Odhikar men and suddenly began to beat them mercilessly, leaving scores injured. 

Hasan Al Mamun, the convener of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, told The Business Standard, "Although PM Sheikh Hasina talks about democracy constantly, in reality, Chhatra League, the student wing of her party, is doing anti-democracy and anti-freedom of speech acts.

"At first, BCL attacked a programme of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in front of Razu Sculpture and then they attacked us in front of the central mosque of the university," Rashed Khan, joint convenor of Gano Odhikar Parishad and former acting convener of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

Denying the allegation, Tanveer Hasan, the general secretary of the Dhaka University unit BCL, said, "The Chhatra League men did not attack them, but the supporters of Cumilla Victorians, a cricket team of Bangladesh Premier League, in Dhaka University, resisted them."

Immediately after the incident, the Gono Odhikar Parishad led by former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) VP Nurul Haque Nur brought out a torch procession in the Vijayanagar-Paltan-Press Club area to protest against the attack.

Earlier in October last year, BCL men attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists on the DU campus, leaving at least 12 Chhatra Odhikar activists injured.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad / Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

8h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

8h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

9h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

2h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

4h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March