20 injured in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj

At least 20 people, including six policemen, were injured as supporters of the Awami League, the BNP and policemen locked into clashes at Kamarkhand upazila in Sirajganj on Friday.

District BNP general secretary Saidur Rahman said they arranged a meeting at its Kamarkhand upazila office ahead of their divisional rally in Rajshahi, slated for 3 December.

He said, "Our central leader Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papia and district unit leaders were present in the meeting. Awami League leaders and activists attacked us when we reached near Jamtoil Railway Station at the end of the meeting.

"Police opened fire at us when we tried to resist the attack, leaving 10 of our leaders and activists, including former MP and district BNP President Rumana Mahmud and myself, injured."

Denying allegations of the BNP, however, Kamarkhand Awami League General Secretary Anwar Hossain said, "Two factions of the BNP engaged in a clash and at one stage, they attacked our men who were returning home from Jamtoil market, leaving seven of our activists injured."

BNP men also vandalised some motorcycles and shops in the rail station area, he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Adnan Mostafiz also said after ending their programme, BNP men started vandalising shops and motorcycles in the rail station area.

"When we tried to disperse people of the conflicting groups, BNP men equipped with bamboo and brick attacked us, leaving six police members, including Kamarkhand police station OC and myself, injured," he added.

The situation is under control now and action will be taken as per law, he said.