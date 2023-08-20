Several injured as AL, BNP clash in Habiganj

Broken chairs lie around a street at Shaista Nagar in Habiganj after a clash between AL-BNP men on 20 August 2023. Photo: TBS

Several people have been injured as supporters of the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP clashed in Habiganj this evening.

The conflict started around 6:00pm on Sunday (20 August) during a procession by the ruling party members and lasted for over two hours, according to police officials and witnesses.

Both the BNP and AL blamed each other for starting the clash. Police fired rubber bullets and teargas to bring the situation under control.

"The situation has calmed down now. However, it is not possible to say how many rounds of rubber bullets and teargas were fired," Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Badiuzzaman told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of the police station Police Palash Ranjan Dey said, "After receiving the report of the clash, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"However, additional police have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident."

According to sources, the Awami League brought out a procession in the city on Sunday afternoon. The clash took place when the procession reached in front of the regional party office of the BNP at the Shaista Nagar area.

"We held a peaceful protest rally. At the end of the rally, we brought out a peaceful procession. At that time, suddenly the BNP leaders started throwing bricks and stones, starting the clash," alleged advocate Md Alamgir Chowdhury, general secretary of AL's Habiganj unit.

"Many of our activists were injured in this. However, it is not possible to say the exact numbers of the injured," he added.

The BNP however, denied the allegation, and blamed the AL for starting the clash.

"Awami League leaders and activists suddenly attacked our party office with sticks. The office was extensively vandalised. They even vandalised my house.The police also joined the clash with them," alleged GK Gauch, BNP central cooperative affairs secretary and former mayor.,

"Municipal councilor Shafiqur Rahman Situ and many activists were injured in the attack," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, 50 people, including the officer in-charge of Habiganj Sadar police station, were injured as police and BNP clashed in the north-eastern district town.