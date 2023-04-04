20 BNP men detained from Tarique Rahman's video conference in Cumilla

Politics

UNB
04 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:06 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Police on Tuesday detained 20 BNP men from a party gathering and Iftar event where its acting chairman Tarique Rahman was addressing virtually.

Cumilla Divisional Jubo Dal organised the event at the Townhall Auditorium.

The iftar mahfil was foiled after BNP men started clashing with police. Later additional police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses said after Jubo Dal central president Salauddin Tuku's speech Tarique joined the meeting virtually.

When Tarique started delivering his speech, Inspector Tapan Bagchi, officer-in-charge of the Kandirpar Police Outpost, entered the town hall. At the time, a scuffle broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists, they said.

Later 20 men were detained from the venue.

Cumilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan said, "Tarique Rahman was not supposed to join. They were supposed to hold an iftar mahfil. When Tarique Rahman joined, police intervened."

"At that time, BNP leaders and activists got involved in a verbal duel with the police. Twenty people involved in the altercation have been detained. The situation is currently under control," said the SP.

