2 US-based non-profit organisations to send joint pre-electoral assessment team to Bangladesh

Two US-based nonprofit organisations - the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) will deploy a joint Pre-Election Assessment Mission (PEAM) to Bangladesh from 8-12 October in order to conduct an independent and impartial assessment of the status of electoral preparations.

The delegation will be comprised of six international experts, including Karl F Inderfurth, former US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs; Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator; Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the Malaysia House of Representatives; Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the US President; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division, said a media release.

During its stay in Dhaka, the PEAM delegation will meet with various election stakeholders, including the Election Commission, government officials, political party leaders, and civil society organisations.

Following the conclusion of its visit, the PEAM will provide its key findings and practical recommendations ahead of the national elections expected in January 2024.

The mission's activities will be conducted per the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation (DoP), and are possible thanks to the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Funded and supported by the US federal government, the International Republican Institute (IRI) advances freedom and democracy worldwide by helping political parties become more responsive, strengthening transparent and accountable governance, and working to increase the role of marginalised groups in the political process—including women and youth.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organisation that works in partnership around the world to strengthen and safeguard democratic institutions, processes, norms and values to secure a better quality of life for all.