2 motorbikes burnt in Dhaka's Mugda as AL, BNP activists chase, counter-chase each other

Politics

UNB
10 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 05:50 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two motorcycles were burnt as Awami League and BNP activists chased and counter-chased each other in Dhaka's Mugda area, centering BNP's rally at Golapbagh field today.

The incident took place around afternoon near Mugda General Hospital.

Locals and police confirmed two motorcycles, reportedly owned by Jubo Dal activists, were torched by ruling party activists during the altercation.

Defying all obstacles, BNP leaders and activists thronged the Golapbagh rally venue this morning as the much-anticipated divisional rally began around 11 am.

Alongside, law enforcement agencies, activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League were also seen taking position on city streets to prevent what they said "any sabotage activities" by BNP men.

BNP supporters were seen heading towards the rally venue on foot as public transport remained off the streets from this morning.

