2 Cox's Bazar candidates summoned over allegations of election code violations

Image of two candidates from Cox's Bazar-1 constituency for the upcoming national polls.

An election inquiry committee of Cox's Bazar has summoned two candidates from Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency over allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct.

The chairman of the election inquiry committee, also the joint district and sessions Judge Mohammad Saiful Islam, issued an order on Thursday (30 November) demanding explanations from two candidates over the alleged violations.

Both candidates must personally appear in court by 11am on 3 December to provide a written explanation, according to the order.

According to the notice, AL candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed organised a motorcycle showdown starting from Harbang Inani on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, culminating in a gathering at the Chakaria Municipal Bus Terminal area on 29 November.

Similarly, Zafar Alam, the incumbent parliamentarian from the seat running as an independent candidate for the upcoming polls, assembled his supporters in front of the System Chakaria Complex on 27 November.

As per the elections code of conduct, political parties or their candidates are prohibited from organising processions involving trucks, buses, motorcycles, or any mechanical vehicles, whether as a showdown or during campaigning.