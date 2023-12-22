2 AL men arrested over assaulting supporters of independent candidate in Savar

Police have arrested two activists of Awami League for allegedly assaulting supporters of Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, an independent candidate for Dhaka-19 in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, and vandalising a temporary election camp in Savar.

Nazrul Islam and Ripon Mia, president and general secretary of Savar Municipal Committee of Bangladesh Hawkers League respectively, were arrested in a case filed over the said allegations against them on Thursday (21 December), Savar Model police station Inspector (Operations) Nayan Karkun told The Business Standard.

Abdul Qadir Mollah, a supporter of Murad and president of the election camp, filed the case with Savar Model police station mentioning the names of five AL activists, including the arrestees.

According to the case statement, the accused vandalised the independent candidate's election camp in the Savar bus stand area, beat up his supporters, and took Tk1,500 in cash from one of the supporters.