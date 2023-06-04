19 BNP leaders expelled for participating in Barishal city polls

The BNP has expelled 19 leaders from the Barishal city unit for taking part in the upcoming city corporation election scheduled for 12 June.

The Barishal city unit received a letter from the BNP on 3 June, formally informing them of the expulsion. The letter stated that the leaders had betrayed the party and its ongoing movement against the autocratic government, drawing a comparison to the historic figure Mirjafor.

However, the expelled leaders expressed indifference towards the letter. One of them, Kamrul Ahasan Rupon, who is running as an independent candidate for the mayoral position in the Barishal City Corporation election, stated that he had already left the party and held no official position within it. He questioned the purpose of being expelled when he was no longer an active member.

Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk, the convener of the Barishal city unit of BNP, explained that strict action was taken against the party members who had defied the party's decision by participating in the election.

He emphasised that this disciplinary measure was necessary to maintain the party's order and principles.