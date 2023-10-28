16 BNP leaders detained at Bogura railway station en route to Dhaka rally

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:12 pm

Police search passengers on a bus entering Dhaka on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Police search passengers on a bus entering Dhaka on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS

A group of 16 leaders and activists affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other organisations were taken into custody by Detective Police (DB) en route to attend the grand rally in Dhaka. 

The arrests took place on the platform of Bogura railway station around 11pm on Friday night.

Currently, the detained individuals are being held at the Bogura district DB police office.

The identities of the detainees remained undisclosed, but it has now been revealed that the group comprises 9 BNP members, 5 Juba Dal members, 1 Chhatra Dal member, and 1 Svechasevak Dal member. 

A source within the DB Police Department noted that most of these detainees hold positions within the organisations mentioned above.

Bogura's Additional Superintendent of Police Sharafat Islam confirmed the arrests and noted that their identities are currently under verification. 

"Law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in operations aimed at preserving public order throughout the district, with further details to be released later," he added.

As per Noore Alam Siddiqui Regan, the General Secretary of Chhatra Dal in Bogura District, the group had assembled at the station with the intent to board the Rangpur Express train, which was headed for a mass gathering in Dhaka.

Regan expressed his dismay at the arbitrary arrests, stating, "On this occasion, the police have taken them into custody without apparent cause. There is a noticeable absence of information regarding the circumstances of their detention.

"In addition to these 16 individuals, it has come to our attention that no fewer than 25 people have been apprehended in various parts of the city during police operations. The activists are experiencing heightened scrutiny, including house-to-house searches."

