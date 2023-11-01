16 arson incidents across country till Wednesday morning: Fire Service

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 10:10 am
01 November, 2023, 10:49 am

A public transport engulfed in flames amid 3-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Photo: TBS
A public transport engulfed in flames amid 3-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Photo: TBS

At least 16 incidents of arson took place across the country till 9am Wednesday from 6am the previous day during the 3-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

These incidents occurred in different divisions, including six in Dhaka division (of which four were in Dhaka city), three in Chattogram division, and three in Rajshahi division, revealed sources of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

The affected vehicles and properties included nine buses, two covered vans, two trucks, one pickup truck, two commercial product showrooms, and one police box.

During the period from 6pm on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday, a total of nine arson incidents were reported, where nine buses, a covered van, and two trucks were burned. 

In this timeframe, three incidents occurred in Dhaka City (Postogola, Baridhara, Khilgaon), two in Dhaka Division (Savar, Gazipur), two in Chattogram Division (Karnaphuli, Rangunia), and two in Rajshahi Division (Bogura, Sirajganj). 

A three-day blockade of road, rail and waterways, enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties, began on Tuesday to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party, neutral government.

