151 candidates submit nominations for 16 seats in Chattogram

A total of 151 candidates from various political parties have submitted their nomination forms for the upcoming 12th national election in 16 parliamentary constituencies in Chattogram.

The deadline ending yesterday witnessed a surge in nomination submissions.

The distribution of candidates among the 16 constituencies in Chattogram is as follows: eight for Chattogram-1, 14 for Chattogram-2, 10 for Chattogram-3, nine for Chattogram-4, 10 for Chattogram-5, five for Chattogram-6, seven for Chattogram-7, 13 for Chattogram-8, seven for Chattogram-9, 12 for Chattogram-10, nine for Chattogram-11, 10 for Chattogram-12, seven for Chattogram-13, 14 for Chattogram-14, nine for Chattogram-15, and 13 for Chattogram-16.

Returning Officers Tofail Islam and Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman confirmed to The Business Standard the submission of nominations.

The election schedule includes candidate selection from 1 to 4 December, appeals and hearings against the Returning Officer's decisions from 6 to 15 December, withdrawal of nomination papers on 17 December, symbol allocation on 18 December, and election campaigning from 18 December to 5 January till 8am. Polling day is slated for 7 January.

The total voter count in the 16 parliamentary constituencies of Chattogram for the 12th national election is 6,300,964, with 3,279,062 male voters and 3,021,902 female voters.