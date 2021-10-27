1,500 BNP men sued over Naya Paltan clash 

Politics

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
27 October, 2021, 12:04 pm

TBS file image
TBS file image

A case has been filed against 1500 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in connection with Tuesday's clash with police in the capital's Naya Paltan.

"Police filed the case mentioning 97 names with Paltan Police Station last night bringing charges of assaulting police, obstructing government work and holding illegal rallies," said Assistant Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Abul Hasan.

Fifty BNP men were shown arrested in the case. They will be produced before a court today, said the police official.

Earlier, the clash broke out when the opposition men tried to bring out a procession after a rally in front of their party office on Tuesday.

Later, police picked up 44 leaders and activists of the BNP from the spot.

The policemen and the activists hurled brickbats at each other during the half-hour clash that spread to the Nightingale intersection and adjacent areas.

However, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, claimed that more than 100 leaders and activists of the party were detained from the procession.

Several BNP men and at least six policemen were injured during the clash.
 

