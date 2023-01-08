New alliance formed to support BNP's simultaneous movement

Fifteen BNP-backed organisations have formed a new alliance called "Samomona Ganatantrik Jote" to shore up the BNP's ongoing simultaneous movement against the government.

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku announced the alliance in a press conference at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's office in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday.

Earlier, the seven-party coalition Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party alliance and another 12-party coalition "Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote" expressed their solidarity with BNP's movement.

Congratulating the new alliance, Tuku said there is no way to deviate from the ongoing movement.

"The people of Bangladesh have dreamt of democracy. I have cast my vote, and that vote must be counted. There will be problems if this government cannot be ousted from power by 2023, they will make tactful attempts to cling to power," said the BNP leader, urging the allied organisations to be fully active in the anti-government movement.

The leaders of the 15 organisations are – Youth Forum President Siadur Rahman, Zia Nagorik Sangsad President Advocate Mainuddin Majumder, Democratic Movement President Azizul Hye Sohag, Shaheed Zia Ainjibi Parishad President Abbu Yusuf Sarkar, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Dal President Pirjada Omar Faruk, Bangladesh Justice Party President Md Nazrul Islam, Sangbidhan Sangrakkhan Parishad President Atikur Rahman, Ganatantra Rakkha Mancha President Monowar Hossain Beig, Jatiyatabadi Chalok Dal President Md Shahjahan, Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha 71 President Ansar Rahman Shikder, Ghurey Darao Bangladesh President Kade Siddiqui, Movement for Democracy President Riaz Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Democratic Council President Bahadur Ahmed Pintu, Desh Rokkho Manush Bachao Andolon President Aziza Sultana, and Bangladesh Jubo Oikya Parishad President Md Omar Faruk.

BNP Chairperson's Adviser and Dhaka North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman and representatives of the 15 organisations were present at the event.