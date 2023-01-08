New alliance formed to support BNP's simultaneous movement

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 09:50 pm

New alliance formed to support BNP's simultaneous movement

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fifteen BNP-backed organisations have formed a new alliance called "Samomona Ganatantrik Jote" to shore up the BNP's ongoing simultaneous movement against the government.

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku announced the alliance in a press conference at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's office in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday.

Earlier, the seven-party coalition Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party alliance and another 12-party coalition "Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote" expressed their solidarity with BNP's movement.

Congratulating the new alliance, Tuku said there is no way to deviate from the ongoing movement.

"The people of Bangladesh have dreamt of democracy. I have cast my vote, and that vote must be counted. There will be problems if this government cannot be ousted from power by 2023, they will make tactful attempts to cling to power," said the BNP leader, urging the allied organisations to be fully active in the anti-government movement.

The leaders of the 15 organisations are – Youth Forum President Siadur Rahman, Zia Nagorik Sangsad President Advocate Mainuddin Majumder, Democratic Movement President Azizul Hye Sohag, Shaheed Zia Ainjibi Parishad President Abbu Yusuf Sarkar, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Dal President Pirjada Omar Faruk, Bangladesh Justice Party President Md Nazrul Islam, Sangbidhan Sangrakkhan Parishad President Atikur Rahman, Ganatantra Rakkha Mancha President Monowar Hossain Beig, Jatiyatabadi Chalok Dal President Md Shahjahan, Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha 71 President Ansar Rahman Shikder, Ghurey Darao Bangladesh President Kade Siddiqui, Movement for Democracy President Riaz Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Democratic Council President Bahadur Ahmed Pintu, Desh Rokkho Manush Bachao Andolon President Aziza Sultana, and Bangladesh Jubo Oikya Parishad President Md Omar Faruk.

BNP Chairperson's Adviser and Dhaka North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman and representatives of the 15 organisations were present at the event.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

13h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

12h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

11h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

4h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

6h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

6h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals