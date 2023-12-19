150 and counting: Show-cause notices surge as polls code violations on 

The number of show-cause notices has spiked to around 150 within a mere one and a half weeks, with candidates, notably from the ruling party, consistently violating the electoral code of conduct, according to the Election Commission (EC).

An official from the EC's department concerned disclosed that the tally of show-cause notices stood at 110 nationwide just 10-12 days ago.

The numbers have been rapidly escalating, with the current count reaching around 150. A majority of these infractions are reportedly associated with candidates affiliated with the ruling party, the EC official added.

Controversy surrounds the perceived leniency of the EC in taking decisive action against violators, contributing to the unabated trend of rule-breaking.

In response to these concerns, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib emphasised that initial warnings are issued to first-time offenders as a preventive measure.

"We warn those who have broken the code of conduct for the first time, so that they do not commit this crime again. We think this is enough for a candidate for a parliament member," said the election commissioner.

However, he underscored that repeated violations would lead to strict actions, including the cancellation of candidature.

As of 17 December, election investigation committees have submitted 33 reports to the EC, prompting various actions. Among the 33 candidates involved, 22 received warnings, seven faced legal actions, and no actions could be taken against four individuals with existing legal cases.

EC Joint Secretary (Law) Mahbuber Rahman Sarker clarified that the warnings align with the law, serving as a preventive measure for first-time offenders. He added that more severe actions would be taken for repeated violations, potentially resulting in the loss of candidacy.

The EC took legal actions against seven individuals, including government officials and law enforcers, by transferring and suspending them from their positions, according to Mahbuber Rahman. No actions were feasible against the four candidates with ongoing legal cases.

Despite these measures, candidates from the ruling party persist in violating the electoral code of conduct.

Notable instances include traffic disruptions caused by Awami League candidate Mainul Hossain Khan (Nikhil) during his campaign in the Dhaka-14 constituency.

Further, on Tuesday, Awami League candidate Mohammed Sayeed Khokon drew attention by joining a Victory Parade on an elephant, leading to traffic congestion in the capital.

The EC has also issued a warning to independent candidate Talukdar Md Touhid Zong Murad for violating the code of conduct during the inauguration of his election office in Savar.

Allegations of vandalism and attacks on the election offices of independent candidate Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in Tangail have added to the concerns.

The EC is actively investigating these incidents, with a commission meeting scheduled for 21 December to address the growing violations.