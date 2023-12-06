141 appeal against nomination cancellation to EC on second day

A total of 141 aspiring Jatiya Sangsad polls candidates appealed to the Election Commission against the cancellation of their nominations today, the second day of the electoral process.

The appeal process for regaining candidacy to participate in the upcoming 12th National Elections began on Tuesday (5 December) at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area.

According to the EC, on Wednesday, 23 aspiring candidates in Dhaka region, 16 in Cumilla, 9 in Chattogram, 6 in Faridpur, 4 in Sylhet, 19 in Mymensingh, 6 in Barisal, 18 in Khulna, 26 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur have appeal to the commission to get back their candidacies on Wednesday.

The petitioners include, Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, who is vying to contest from Bogura-4 constituency and singer Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement for the Pabna-2 constituency.

"You know, every time my candidacy has been cancelled by the commission, I have managed to get it back by going to the High Court. I will do the same this time," he told reporters before entering the Election Commission.

On Sunday, Alom's candidacy to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the Bogura-4 constituency was cancelled for wrongly filing the nomination paper.

In the two days since the EC began the appeal process against the cancellation of nomination papers by returning officers, a total of 184 candidates have appealed to the EC.