14-party leftist alliance’s leaders leave for China on state visit

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 09:00 pm

They are visiting China at the invitation of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party

The top leaders of the leftist political parties of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance left for China today on a state visit.

The delegation led by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu left for Kunming of China on Monday afternoon at the invitation of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Other members of the delegation include Rashed Khan Menon, Dilip Barua, Fazley Hossain Badsha, and Lutfun Nesa Khan. JSD central committee Organising Secretary Abdul Alam Swapan, and Kushtia district committee Vice President Ahmed Ali accompanied Hasanul Haq Inu on his trip to China.

The leftist leaders are scheduled to return home on 30 July.

During this visit, they will engage in multiple rounds of meetings with the leaders of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party. 

The Chinese ambassador in Dhaka hosted a dinner on Sunday evening for the leftist leaders. 

Chinese embassy officials were present at the airport to bid farewell to the leaders as they departed for their trip today.

