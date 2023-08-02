14-party leaders vow to foil BNP-Jamaat's 'mischief'

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Leaders of the 14-party Alliance, led by the ruling Awami League, have vowed to thwart what they called BNP and Jamaat's disruptive activities in the guise of protest programmes. 

During a rally organised by the alliance in the capital's Shahbagh yesterday, they accused the BNP of plotting against the progress of Bangladesh through conspiracy and anarchy.

Amir Hossain Amu, the coordinator of the 14 parties and a member of Awami League's advisory council, strongly condemned the BNP's attempts to hinder Bangladesh's development. 

He asserted that the constitutional system will prevail in the country, and any attempts to subvert it will not be tolerated.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party, recalled the turbulent period of simultaneous bomb blasts during the BNP-Jamaat rule, which almost pushed Bangladesh towards becoming a failed state. 

He pointed out that foreign interests, including the US, are attempting to influence Bangladesh's politics and election process, and he urged the nation to maintain its own democratic path.

Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal Marksbadi-Leninbadi), emphasised that the nation's economic and cultural prosperity is evident, and the election will be conducted in accordance with the country's constitution, not under the influence of foreign powers.

Shirin Akhtar, central general Secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, echoed the sentiment that Bangladesh will continue to follow the constitutional path. 

She condemned the recent acts of anarchy carried out by the BNP in Dhaka city, such as setting fire to buses during their stay programmes. 

At the gathering presided over by Amir Hossain Amu, Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvhandari, chairman of the Tarikat Federation; Dr Shahadat Hossen, general secretary of the Ganatantrik Party; Wazedul Islam Khan, secretary of the Communist Kendra; Advocate SK Sikdar, president of Gana Azadi League; Rezaur Rashid Khan, convener of Basad; Jakir Hossen, chairman of the Ganatantrik Mazdoor Party; Mohammad Ali Farooq, general secretary of NAP; and Advocate Anamul Haque Rubel, joint general secretary of Jatiya Party (JP), also spoke, among others.

 

