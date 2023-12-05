14-party alliance will join the election under a coalition: Awami League

The Awami League (AL) led 14-party alliance will participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls as a coalition, the ruling party said yesterday.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina held a 4-hour long meeting with the top leaders of the alliance partners at the Ganabhaban that started at 6pm on Monday (4 December), AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will announce the decision of the meeting in a formal press conference on Tuesday (5 December), he added.

Biplab Barua said four party chiefs from the political alliance have been given the green signal to contest from 4 AL seats.

During the meeting, a four-member team was formed to distribute seats among the 14-party alliance members.

The members of the committee are AL advisory council member and 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and joint general secretary Bahauddin Nasim.

Apart from AL leaders, top leaders of the 14-party alliance were present at the meeting.

Sources said the leaders of the partner parties handed over a short list of seats desired by their respective parties to the AL leadership.

AL leadership has said that the decision on seat sharing will be announced soon after analysing the popularity of the candidates and their ability to win.

"I want all the candidates to be in the field. This will increase voter turnout. Voting will also be festive, participatory and competitive," PM Hasina said during the meeting.

She also said that foreign powers are now imposing sanctions due to the propaganda spread by a vested quarter.

Left-leaning parties criticised for boycotting elections

During the meeting, the AL president criticised the left-leaning parties who are boycotting the election.

"They are now united with the anti-independence forces. Do they not think once, what will happen if there is no election in the country? Who will come to power? What will be their status? They should think about these things," she said.

AL criticises partner parties

PM Hasina also criticised the parties under the 14-party alliance for not being able to increase their strength after being in power for a long time.

"I have always wanted you to be self-reliant. Everyone will benefit if you win the polls on your own," she added.

She advised the partner parties of AL to increase their strength and capabilities.

Menon-Inu demand specific announcement about the seat-sharing

According to the sources present at the meeting, Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Bangladesh Workers Party, asked for a specific announcement about seat sharing.

"It would be better to announce now who will be given what among the leaders of the partner parties so the candidates can start preparing accordingly," he said.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu raised the same demand.

However, Tariqat Federation Chairman Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari proposed to coordinate seats after discussing with everyone.