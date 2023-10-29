14-party alliance to hold rally in Dhaka on Monday protesting 'BNP-Jamaat anarchy'

The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance will hold a rally in the city tomorrow (30 October), protesting 'atrocities carried out by BNP-Jammat anti-liberation clique' on Saturday during the BNP's grand rally in front of its Naya paltan office here.

The rally will be held at 3pm in front of Awami League (AL) central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area with central 14-party alliance, the alliance's spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu in the chair, said a press release on Sunday, reports BSS.

The release said the rally will be held protesting the attacks on chief justice's official residence and police hospital, killing policeman, assaulting journalists, setting vehicles on fire, carrying out terrorist activities and creating anarchies by BNP-Jamaat anti-liberation force.

Leaders of central 14-party alliance, ministers and lawmakers will address the rally, it added.