13,000 law enforcers to be on polls duty: GMP Commissioner

Politics

UNB
24 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:05 pm

A total of 13,000 law enforcers will be engaged to maintain law and order during the Gazipur City Corporation election slated for Thursday, said Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Molla Nazrul Islam on Wednesday.

"About 20-22 members of law enforcement agencies will be on duty at each centre. I hope a free and fair election will be held with the efforts of all amid foolproof security," he told the media.

The campaign for the Gazipur City Corporation election has ended and the local administration has taken all-out preparation for the polls.

Twenty platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed alongside 30 teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and Ansar members, said Returning Officer Faridul Islam.

The EVM machines and all necessary materials have already been sent to the polling centres and CCTVs were installed as well.

Mobile teams will be there in 57 wards while 19 striking forces led by 19 magistrates will remain vigilant at the centres.

As 351 polling centres out of 480 have been declared vulnerable, additional forces will be deployed there, said FDaridul.

Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on Thursday (May 25), using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all polling stations.

Eight candidates will contest for mayoral posts in the election. There are 248 councillors and 79 female councillor candidates.

A total of 11,79,476 voters are expected to exercise their franchise and of them, 5,92,762 are male while 5,86,696 female and the number of transgender is 18.

Gazipur city polls

