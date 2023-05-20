1,300 sued, 13 arrested after Police, BNP clash in Khulna

Politics

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 01:51 pm

Some 1,300 unnamed people have been sued following clashes between BNP leaders and activists with the police in Khulna.
 
SI Khalid Uddin filed the case with Khulna Sadar police station on Friday (19 May) night, confirmed the police station's OC Hasan Al Mamun to The Business Standard.

He said, "The case, suing some 1,200-1,300 people, was filed yesterday night. The 49 people who have been named in the case include BNP Information Affairs Secretary Azizul Nari Helal  and  Khulna Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin

"We have so far detained 13 individuals in connection with the case."

The arrestees are – Sohail Rana, 20, Gazi Salauddin 42, Md Ataur Rahman, 48, Md Sekandar Sheikh, 60, Md Shaikhul Molla, 34, Md Wahid Sheikh, 32, Md Russell, 24, Rabbi Chowdhury, 29, Mahbub Gazi, 26, Moniruzzaman Mamun, 42, Md Raju Sheikh, 41, Md Alif Milan, 31, and Md Russell, 27.

The clash unfolded on Friday afternoon when the BNP organised a protest rally at the Khulna Press Club premises, demanding the government's resignation, the implementation of its 10-point demand, and an end to mass arrests. 

At that time a large number of law enforcers were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. As the BNP activists began chanting slogans following the arrival of senior leaders, tensions escalated, leading to a clash between the police and the demonstrators.

Around 4:30pm, both sides began chasing each other, with BNP activists reportedly hurling brickbats, while the police responded with charging batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. 

Around 20 BNP leaders were injured in the confrontation. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the events, Khulna Metropolitan BNP Convener SM Shafiqul Alam Mana stated, "It was us who were attacked by the police yesterday. Now it is we who are being sued. 

"We don't have the freedom to speak. BNP leaders and activists cannot be suppressed by attacks and cases."

