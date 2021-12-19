130 killed, 8594 injured in political violence until Nov this year 

Politics

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:21 pm

Related News

130 killed, 8594 injured in political violence until Nov this year 

Of the total deceased, 57 were leaders and supporters of the ruling Awami League while four belonged to BNP and one was journalist

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:21 pm
130 killed, 8594 injured in political violence until Nov this year 

At least 130 people were killed while 8594 injured this year in political violence, a recent report of Ain-O-Salish Kendra (ASK) revealed Sunday.

The report was uploaded in its website Sunday. It was prepared based on the news  published in several national dailies and online portals between January and November this year.

The report said there were media reports of 688 political violence incidents until November. 

Of the total deceased, 57 were leaders and supporters of the ruling Awami League while four belonged to BNP and one was journalist. The other 50 who were killed had no political identity. 

Of the total people killed, 12 AL activists died in intra-party collision while 40 died in the clashes during the UP elections that started since June this year. 

Bangladesh / Top News

political violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

9h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

11h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

11h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

4h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

5h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec