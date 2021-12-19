130 killed, 8594 injured in political violence until Nov this year 

At least 130 people were killed while 8594 injured this year in political violence, a recent report of Ain-O-Salish Kendra (ASK) revealed Sunday.

The report was uploaded in its website Sunday. It was prepared based on the news published in several national dailies and online portals between January and November this year.

The report said there were media reports of 688 political violence incidents until November.

Of the total deceased, 57 were leaders and supporters of the ruling Awami League while four belonged to BNP and one was journalist. The other 50 who were killed had no political identity.

Of the total people killed, 12 AL activists died in intra-party collision while 40 died in the clashes during the UP elections that started since June this year.