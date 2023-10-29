13 injured as BNP men clash with police, AL activists in Bogura; 17 cars vandalised  

Activists of the BNP and the Awami League clash near the party office of BNP in Bogura city on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

At least 13 people, including a child, have been injured in Bogura as activists of the BNP clashed with law enforcers and activists of the ruling Awami League today during the opposition's preannounced hartal.

According to eyewitnesses and police officials, BNP activists blocked the Dhaka-Dinajpur highway in Bogura Sadar's Gokul area from Sunday morning to noon. When the law enforcement members tried to remove them from the area, a clash broke out and the official car of Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer was vandalised.

Some other cars were vandalised shortly after the clash broke out.

Later, hartal supporters asked the police to leave by announcing on the microphone of a local mosque.

Two groups clash in Bogura during BNP's preannounced hartal on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

In the afternoon, members of the Rapid Action Battalion went to the spot and removed the BNP leaders and activists. However, the political activists soon blocked the Dhaka-Dinajpur highway again.

Police Superintendent of Bogura Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said, "Hartal supporters gathered and clashed following the announcement on the mosque's microphone. After they were removed [by RAB], they attacked the police. At this time some people were injured. Among them is a child. He was admitted to the hospital."

Earlier in the morning, clashes between BNP and Awami League activists took place on the Galapatti road in Fateh Ali Bazar area of the city. At the time, the police fired several rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Activists of the BNP and the Awami League clash near the party office of BNP in Bogura city on 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

At around 8:30am, a procession led by Bogura Chhatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddique Reagan tried to move towards Satmatha. But the procession returned to the party office on Nawabbari road again after being stopped by the police. The leaders and activists of BNP and organisations then took a position in front of the office.

Later, around 10:15am, a group of Awami League tried to advance towards the party office of BNP through Galapatti road, which resulted in a clash with BNP supporters. A few cocktail explosions were reported during the incident.

Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akhtar said several clashes with BNP activists led to a heated atmosphere in the city.

"Five rounds of bullets were fired to control the situation. All is well now. Hoping nothing untoward will happen," the police official added