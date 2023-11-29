12th JS polls: Trinamool BNP announces candidates for 280 seats

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:18 pm

The party's general secretary, Taimur Alam Khandaker made the announcement at the party's office in the capital's Paltan area on Wednesday (29 November)

Screengrab from video of Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker talking to reporters in his chamber at the capital’s Topkhana road on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.
Trinamool BNP today announced its candidates for 280 seats in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

The party's general secretary, Taimur Alam Khandaker made the announcement at the party's office in the capital's Paltan area on Wednesday (29 November).

"We will field candidates in 300 seats. We will finalise the names of the remaining 20 people tonight. We have sold more than 500 nomination forms. Those who are interested can still buy nominations," he added.

He also said that the party has fielded multiple candidates in some seats.

"We have given priority to those who are working for society in various ways -teachers, journalists, doctors, lawyers and other professionals," Taimur Alam Khandaker added.

Earlier on 20 November, the party said  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given them assurance of ensuring a fair and level playing field in the upcoming parliamentary election.

"We had a meeting with the prime minister on Sunday night, during which she affirmed her commitment to a fair and participatory election," Taimur Alam Khandaker said.

He added, "The prime minister called us after observing our public support. Despite attempts by several other parties, they were unable to secure a meeting with the prime minister."

A breakaway BNP offshoot led by former minister Nazmul Huda, Trinamool BNP received the green light for registration with the Election Commission in February this year. In November 2015, Nazmul Huda formed his fifth political party named Trinamool BNP. After his death, Antara Huda became the party's acting chairman on 6 May this year.

Former BNP leaders Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khondokar were been made chairman and secretary general respectively of the newly formed Trinamool BNP in September this year.

 

 

 

 

