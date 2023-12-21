121 BNP men jailed in 3 sabotage cases

A total of 121 BNP leaders and activists were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment in three sabotage cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi's court sentenced 93 BNP men to three years in jail in a sabotage case filed with Turag police station in 2018.

On the other hand, 13 BNP activists were jailed for two years in a sabotage case filed with Rampura police station that same year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah's court pronounced the verdict today (21 December).

The convicts were also fined Tk5,000 each.

Besides, 15 BNP activists were jailed for six months in a case filed with Bangshal police station in 2013.

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin handed down the verdict and fined the convicts Tk2,000 each.

The court also acquitted 46 others as they were found not guilty.

As part of the 'non-cooperation movement', the BNP called on its party leaders not to attend court proceedings.

Despite the call, several activists showed up in court today while several senior leaders of the party who are in jail did not make an appearance.

The pro-BNP lawyers stated that they will not attend court as part of the party's decision. Instead, junior lawyers will represent in the court.

However, several BNP leaders including Moazzem Hossain Alal, were produced in court in connection to a 2013 sabotage case.