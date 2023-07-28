12 arrested from Jamaat rally in Chattogram on charges of vandalism

Politics

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

12 arrested from Jamaat rally in Chattogram on charges of vandalism

Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station, said police cars were vandalised by Jamaat protestors. 

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 06:17 pm
12 arrested from Jamaat rally in Chattogram on charges of vandalism

Police have arrested 12 people from a Jamaat rally in Chattogram on allegations of vandalising police vehicles. 

Jamaat leaders and activists brought out a procession after Friday's Jummah prayer in the Agrabad area of the city, demanding the restoration of the caretaker government system, the containment of price hikes of essential commodities, and the release of party members, including their Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. 

According to locals, several thousand Jamaat men gathered near Akhteruzzaman Centre, and took out a protest procession toward Chowmuhani of the city. On their way, some youth from the rally vandalised two police vehicles parked beside the road.

Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station, said police cars were vandalised by Jamaat protestors. 

He mentioned that 10-12 people have been arrested from the scene, and a drive is still ongoing.

However, it was not possible to get a statement from the Jamaat on behalf of The Business Standard. 

Earlier, on 15 and 24 July, the district Jamaat submitted a written application to the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, seeking permission to hold a rally. However, the party was denied permission, citing fears of sabotage.`

Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, a protest rally was brought out as part of the centre-announced programme on the same demands.

Led by Rajshahi City Jamaat Ameer Keramat Ali, the rally commenced from Bindur Morr and concluded at Shalbagan in the city, following a march along the main roads of Rajshahi.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat rally / Bangladesh politics / arrest / AL, BNP 28 July Rally / BNP 28 July Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

20m | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

35m | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

3h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

21h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

1d | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

22h | TBS Stories
Oldest black hole in universe detected

Oldest black hole in universe detected

1h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues