12 arrested from Jamaat rally in Chattogram on charges of vandalism

Police have arrested 12 people from a Jamaat rally in Chattogram on allegations of vandalising police vehicles.

Jamaat leaders and activists brought out a procession after Friday's Jummah prayer in the Agrabad area of the city, demanding the restoration of the caretaker government system, the containment of price hikes of essential commodities, and the release of party members, including their Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

According to locals, several thousand Jamaat men gathered near Akhteruzzaman Centre, and took out a protest procession toward Chowmuhani of the city. On their way, some youth from the rally vandalised two police vehicles parked beside the road.

Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station, said police cars were vandalised by Jamaat protestors.

He mentioned that 10-12 people have been arrested from the scene, and a drive is still ongoing.

However, it was not possible to get a statement from the Jamaat on behalf of The Business Standard.

Earlier, on 15 and 24 July, the district Jamaat submitted a written application to the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, seeking permission to hold a rally. However, the party was denied permission, citing fears of sabotage.`

Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, a protest rally was brought out as part of the centre-announced programme on the same demands.

Led by Rajshahi City Jamaat Ameer Keramat Ali, the rally commenced from Bindur Morr and concluded at Shalbagan in the city, following a march along the main roads of Rajshahi.