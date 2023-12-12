11th phase of blockade: Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka

BNP Senior Vice Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on 12 December in support of the blockade. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Vice Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession in the capital Dhaka today as the nationwide 36-hour blockade called by the party began today.

The procession started from the capital's Banglamotor area around 7am and ended near the Sonargaon intersection Karwan Bazar on Tuesday (12 December).

"The fall of the government cannot be prevented by attacking the opposition, filing false cases against them, and sentencing in absentia. The people of Bangladesh will not allow the rigged elections to take place," Rizvi said.

"Police are filing absentee cases, and the trials are being rushed. Some judges who are inclined toward the ruling party are delivering verdicts. They are delivering judgments as instructed by the government," he added.

On 10 December, BNP has called for another round of blockades starting from 6:00am on Tuesday (12 December) and ending at 6:00pm on Wednesday (13 December).

The announcement was made by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual press conference.

At the conference, Rizvi also announced programmes for 14 December to observe Intellectual Martyrs Day and hold black flag processions in all country offices of the party.

On 16 December, the BNP will place flower wreaths at the National Monument in Savar. It will also place wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

It will also raise the national flag in all party offices, including the Dhaka head office, to mark Victory Day.

The BNP will also hold a discussion among party leaders.

Starting from 30 October, the BNP and allied opposition parties have instigated 11 rounds of blockades with the 10 December announcement.

Preceding this, on 4 December, the BNP announced their tenth round on roads, railways, and waterways which ended on 8 December.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.