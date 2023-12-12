11th phase of blockade: Rizvi leads BNP procession, Jamaat holds marches in Dhaka

BNP Senior Vice Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on 12 December in support of the blockade. Photo: Collected

As the nationwide 36-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat began today, the party activists brought out processions.

BNP Senior Vice Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday (12 December).

The procession started from the capital's Banglamotor area around 7am and ended near the Sonargaon intersection Karwan Bazar.

"The fall of the government cannot be prevented by attacking the opposition, filing false cases against them, and sentencing in absentia. The people of Bangladesh will not allow the rigged elections to take place," Rizvi said.

"Police are filing absentee cases, and the trials are being rushed. Some judges who are inclined toward the ruling party are delivering verdicts. They are delivering judgments as instructed by the government," he added.

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami' Dhaka Metropolis North and South units brought out processions in different parts of the city.

Jamaat leaders and activists marched and blocked roads in Badda, Abdullahpur, Farmgate, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Rampura, Moghbazar, Khilgaon, Shanir Akhra and Hazaribagh areas.

Ataur Rahman Sarkar, a working council member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North, said, "The government has resorted to the worst joke in history in the name of the election to usurp the state power without the people's mandate. But the people will not let that happen."

Jamaat activists brought out processions in various parts of capital Dhaka on 12 December. Photo: Collected

Shahjahan Khan, a Shura member in the Majlis of Mahanagari Dakshin said, "The fall of the government is near, our victory is certain."

On 10 December, BNP has called for another round of blockades starting from 6:00am on Tuesday (12 December) and ending at 6:00pm on Wednesday (13 December).

The announcement was made by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual press conference.

At the conference, Rizvi also announced programmes for 14 December to observe Intellectual Martyrs Day and hold black flag processions in all country offices of the party.

On 16 December, the BNP will place flower wreaths at the National Monument in Savar. It will also place wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

It will also raise the national flag in all party offices, including the Dhaka head office, to mark Victory Day.

The BNP will also hold a discussion among party leaders.

Starting from 30 October, the BNP and allied opposition parties have instigated 11 rounds of blockades with the 10 December announcement.

Preceding this, on 4 December, the BNP announced their tenth round on roads, railways, and waterways which ended on 8 December.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.