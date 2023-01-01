11 shot in Awami League infighting in Chattogram

At least 11 activists of the ruling Awami League in Chattogram sustained bullet wounds in an infighting between two groups of the party centring a victory month fair.

The incident took place early Sunday (1 January) in front of Muktijoddha Hotel in Jorarganj Bazaar of Mirsarai upazila.

The injured activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League were taken to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex for treatment, seven of whom were later referred to Chittagong Medical College for better care.

They are Rarganj Union Chhatra League President Shahed Bin Kamal, General Secretary Sefayet Hossain, Chhatra League workers Abdur Rahman (18), Saifuddin Rifat (17), Amjad Hossain (21), Rahul Barua (24), Md Tarek Hossain (26), Miraj Akbar (20), Sarwar Hossain (22), Kausar Ahmed (30) and Jubo League worker Riaz Uddin (36).

According to local Awami League leaders, the Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad organised a 10-day victory fair starting from 22 December at Zorarganj Adarsha High School grounds.

Zorarganj Union Parishad Chairman and Union Awami League General Secretary Rezaul Karim was the organising committee coordinator of the fair that ended Saturday midnight.

Rezaul Karim alleged that Jubo League leader Mainuddin Titu's followers attacked his men associated with the fair.

"The victims' families are preparing to file a case in this regard," he added.

Mainuddin Titu, however, claimed that Rezaul's followers initiated the attack on some of his well-wishers while denying his involvement in the conflict.

He also noted that he was included in the disciplinary sub-committee in the previous fair but was dropped this time.

Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex doctor Adit Ismail said that 11 people were brought to the hospital who were given first aid. However, seven people who were shot have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Zahid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Zorarganj police station, said, "We visited the scene after receiving information about the clash. However, no party has yet filed a written complaint in this incident.