11 Gazipur city election candidates withdraw nominations

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 03:20 pm

Total 11 candidates, including one mayoral candidate, have withdrawn their nominations for the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls.

Today (Monday, 8 May) was the last day set by the Election Commission (EC) for withdrawing nominations. 

Of the nine remaining valid mayoral candidates, Abdullah Al Mamun, an independent candidate and former member of the ruling Awami League's sub-committee on forest and environment affairs, withdrew his candidacy this morning. 

Also, 10 out of the 276 valid councillor candidates also withdrew their nominations.

Abdullah Al Mamun said that he withdrew his nomination following a meeting with Awami League's election committee and senior leaders,

"I have decided to support the party-nominated candidate," he added.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Manjur Hossain Khan, the focal point officer of Gazipur City Corporation Election returning officer, said, "As 12pm today, some 11 candidates have withdrawn their nominations. The number might go up to 20 by 4pm." 

It is worth noting that three out of the 12 candidates who submitted nominations for the mayoral post, including former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam, had their nomination papers cancelled on 30 April.

Out of the 290 nomination papers submitted for the councillor posts to 57 wards, 276 were declared valid.

The elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 25 May.

