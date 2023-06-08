11 BNP leaders served show cause notice for participating in election campaign

A show cause notice has been served to 11 leaders and activists of the BNP for allegedly conducting campaign activities for the candidates participating in the Khulna city elections, defying party orders.

A notice signed by member secretary of the BNP's Khulna unit Shafiqul Alam Tuhin was sent to the party men on Thursday (8 June).

In the letter, they were asked to provide a reason, in writing, within the next 24 hours as to why organisational action should not be taken against them.

"For the past 15 years, the BNP as well as the countrymen have been protesting against the government demanding neutral elections. Khaleda Zia has been in prison for almost five years. Over 50 lakh party men are constantly being harassed in false cases," the letter reads.

The BNP has already announced its decision not to participate in any election under the ruling government. Hence, there would be no participation of the BNP's Khulna unit in the city corporation polls, it added.

"But you [the 11 BNP leaders] have taken part in the election campaign, ignoring the party's decision, from a responsible position, thinking solely about your personal interest, the proof of which has already arrived at the BNP office in Khulna," the letter continued.

Earlier on 3 June, the BNP expelled nine of its leaders for participating in the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections, defying party orders, in a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.